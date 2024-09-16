Donald Trump Jr. Doesn't Mince Words: 'Democrat Donor With A Kamala Harris Bumper Sticker On His Car Tried To Assassinate My Dad'

Donald Trump Jr. has claimed that a Democrat donor attempted to assassinate his father, former President Donald Trump.

What Happened: On Thursday, Donald Trump Jr. took to X to allege that his father’s would-be assassin Ryan Wesley Routh was a Democrat donor, who also supports Vice President Kamala Harris.

He wrote, “Where’s the lie? A Democrat donor with a Kamala Harris bumper sticker on his car tried to assassinate my dad yesterday.”

Where's the lie? A Democrat donor with a Kamala Harris bumper sticker on his car tried to assassinate my dad yesterday. https://t.co/uCEDcs9bre — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 16, 2024

Trump Jr. shared a video featuring his father’s running mate Sen. J.D. Vance (R-Ohio). The vice presidential candidate drew the distinction between conservatives and liberals in his address. He said, “The big difference between conservatives and liberals is that no one has tried to kill Kamala Harris in the last couple of months.” Vance pointed out that two people had tried to kill Trump on the other hand.

He said it was strong evidence that the left “needs to tone down the rhetoric.” He warned that “somebody is going to get hurt by it.”

Why It Matters: According to a Benzinga report, An armed man was seen near the Trump International Golf Course West Palm Beach on Sunday afternoon, leading to a shooting incident. The suspect managed to escape the scene, and authorities later found the assault rifle at the location.

The suspect, later identified as Routh, a small construction company owner, was later taken into custody in connection with the alleged assassination attempt. Routh, known for his regular criticism of Trump on social media, has had previous run-ins with the law.

Routh has been charged with two federal gun-related offenses in connection with his attempted assassination of Trump. This incident marks the second attempt on the former president’s life ahead of the 2024 election.

The incident has also impacted the stock performance of Trump Media & Technology Group DJT — a company linked with the former president — which saw a significant plunge following the assassination attempt.

Price Action: At the time of writing, Trump Media & Technology shares traded 0.75% lower at $17.15 in the after-hours session after closing 3.8% lower for the day at $17.28, according to Benzinga Pro data.

