Trump Thanks Loomer For Declaring She's Single Because Of Her Admiration for Him

Donald Trump has expressed his appreciation for Laura Loomer‘s staunch support on his social media platform, Truth Social. Loomer, who is known for her extreme views, attributes her single status to her deep-rooted devotion to Trump.

What Happened: Trump shared a video clip featuring Loomer, a far-right conspiracy theorist and unsuccessful congressional candidate. In the clip, Loomer insists that Trump’s removal from office was a “coup.”

When questioned about her single status in the clip, Loomer points to her deep admiration for Trump. She explains that her dedication to supporting Trump often outweighed her personal relationships, resulting in their dissolution.

"When President Trump was pushed out of the White House in this coup, when President Trump left Washington, D.C., the truth left with him, so now there is a war on truth. Truth has become a radical concept in this country now. You are now a radical if you speak truth," Loomer said in the clip.

"And I'm very busy. Just, you know, I'll tell you a funny story: I dated somebody one time and they thought that I was too focused on Trump. And they said that I gave my activism in support of President Trump more attention than I gave them," Loomer said in the post.

Known for her radical views, Loomer has self-identified as a “proud Islamophobe” and has been vocal in promoting other extremist figures.

Trump acknowledged Loomer’s unwavering support with a simple “Thank you, Laura!” caption on the shared clip on his Truth Social platform.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the influence that Trump continues to wield over his supporters, even after leaving office.

Loomer’s devotion to Trump, to the extent of impacting her personal relationships, highlights the depth of loyalty among some of his followers.

This interaction also brings attention to Truth Social, Trump’s social media platform, which serves as a hub for his supporters and a platform for him to voice his views and opinions.

