Mark Cuban Explains Why, Despite Getting A Lot Of Flak From Elon Musk And Others, He Continues To Post On X: 'Don't Want to Be Where Everyone Agrees with Me'

Mark Cuban, the billionaire entrepreneur and part-owner of the Dallas Mavericks, has voiced his appreciation for Elon Musk’s social media platform, X, formerly Twitter.

What Happened: On Monday, a user on X questioned Cuban’s tolerance for criticism on the platform. In response, Cuban, who is known for his role on “Shark Tank,” said that he doesn’t mind being criticized.

“Even when Elon Musk calls me a racist or whatever he wants to say about me. Don't care,” he stated.

He acknowledged that many posts on X are “useless or hateful or both,” but says that sometimes the platform offers rare opportunities for real discussions and valuable learning.

He also compared X to other platforms, stating that while the signal-to-noise ratio is better on Meta Platforms’s Threads, the breadth of content on X is superior. Hence, he continues to engage on the platform.

Why It Matters: Musk and Cuban have repeatedly locked horns on X,

In March 2024, Musk took a jab at Cuban, calling him a "crybaby" in a public exchange. His statement came after Cuban in an interview with Lex Fridman said that people on X are less likely to disagree with Musk since he owns the platform.

The Dallas Mavericks owner has also previously spoken about the Tesla CEO’s influence on X, calling him “The Most Influential Man In The World.”

“Twitter gives him the ability to connect to the prime minister, the head of every country in the world,” Cuban said last month in conversation with Jon Stewart on “The Daily Show.”

Cuban has also criticized Musk for manipulating “truths” on X. “You do realize that YOU make the decisions on how "Truths" are amplified or suppressed on this platform,” he stated at the time.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.