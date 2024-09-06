'Kamala Harris Is Pro Business:' Mark Cuban Says Vice President's 'Centre 100%' Policies Differ From Biden's Proposals

Mark Cuban, the billionaire investor and owner of the Dallas Mavericks, expressed his support for Vice President Kamala Harris‘ economic policies. Cuban praised Harris for her pro-business approach and highlighted the differences between her policies and those of President Joe Biden.

What Happened: Cuban refuted the idea that Harris would follow the same path as Biden.

“Kamala Harris is pro business. This is Kamala Harris’ campaign. It is not Joe Biden’s campaign,” Cuban said during an interview on CNBC “Squawk Box” on Thursday.

“She’s going center, 100%.”

Cuban applauded Harris for her focus on entrepreneurs and startups, asserting that she has discussed these topics more than any other President he’s heard. He also pointed out Harris’ willingness to listen and adjust her policies, especially concerning capital gains tax and its effect on riskier investments.

See Also: Trump Shaken By Kamala Harris, Says Anthony Scaramucci But Calls Him An Adaptive Guy: ‘He’ll Find The Right Tool To Strike At Her’

“The people who have the hardest time getting risk capital are women, people of color, young kids that are coming out of colleges – the people you want to take risks on. The higher the cap gains rate, the harder it is to invest in them for obvious reasons and they understand that and they have adapted as a result,” Cuban added.

Why It Matters: Previously, Cuban had defended Harris’s campaign strategy, drawing parallels with Donald Trump's 2016 campaign. He stated that Harris was simply doing what Trump did in 2016.

Moreover, Cuban has shown interest in joining the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and proposed the formation of a multilevel business advisory group to Harris’ campaign team.

Check This Out:

Lawmakers Made Huge Investments This Year. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Image via Shutterstock