Mark Cuban, Who's Backing Kamala Harris In 2024 Presidential Race, Says He Supported Trump Earlier — Here's What Changed Shark Tank Investor's Stance

“Shark Tank” famed investor Mark Cuban recently revealed that his initial backing of Donald Trump during his 2015 campaign was short-lived due to ethical issues.

What Happened: Cuban, in a conversation with former Presidential hopeful Vivek Ramaswamy, disclosed that he initially supported Trump in 2015 for his presidential campaign of 2016.

According to Cuban, his initial support was partly because he believed Trump wouldn’t win and he wanted to “disrupt traditional politics.” However, he soon found himself disagreeing with Trump’s ethical stance.

“He was unethical then, and he’s still unethical,” Cuban said, expressing his preference for a leader who is not only educated about the world but also makes ethical decisions.

“You want somebody that has hired not people who are most loyal like Tony Soprano might have done but hired the very best people and those people want to stay and work for them…you want somebody whose first inclination is not to do what’s in their own best personal interest,” Cuban added.

See Also: Matt Gaetz Who Proposed Bill To Collect Federal Income Taxes In Bitcoin Now Wants Blinken To Downgrade US Travel Advisory To El Salvador

Why It Matters: Cuban’s change of heart regarding Trump is not surprising, given his previous statements and actions. In March, Cuban highlighted the stark contrast in turnover rates between the administrations of Trump and President Joe Biden, using this as a metric to evaluate their leadership effectiveness.

In June, Cuban become more vocal in his criticism of Trump, accusing him of ripping off thousands of hardworking Americans and not wanting to leave the White House.

Recently, Cuban joined about 400 venture capitalists pledging support to Vice President Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election.

Did You Know?

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

Image: Shutterstock/ Kathy Hutchins