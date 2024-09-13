MyPillow Guy Mike Lindell's Company Hit With A Lawsuit By DHL Over Unpaid Bills

Global logistics company DHL is reportedly taking legal action against MyPillow for nearly $800,000 in unpaid bills.

What Happened: The lawsuit, lodged in Hennepin County District Court in Minneapolis, alleges that MyPillow violated a contract requiring payment for all parcel delivery services within 15 days of invoicing. Court documents indicate that a settlement was agreed upon in May 2023, obligating MyPillow to pay $775,000 in 24 monthly installments beginning in April 2024, reported AP News.

DHL asserts that MyPillow has only partially fulfilled the settlement, contributing $64,583.34, with the last payment received on June 6. DHL informed MyPillow of its default on July 2. The lawsuit demands $799,925.59, plus interest and attorney fees.

Mike Lindell, MyPillow’s founder, told AP News that he was not fully aware of the lawsuit’s details, but noted that his company ceased using DHL over a year ago due to a dispute over shipments, which he blames on DHL.

This lawsuit adds to a string of legal issues for Lindell and MyPillow, who are currently facing defamation lawsuits from two voting machine companies.

Why It Matters: MyPillow has been grappling with financial difficulties and controversies for some time. In July 2023, CEO Lindell reported a “massive, massive cancellation” of orders due to backlash from his continued claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Donald Trump, leading several retailers, including Walmart and Kohl’s Corporation to remove MyPillow products from their shelves.

Further financial woes forced the company to pull its TV ads in October 2023. In March 2024, MyPillow was evicted from its Minnesota warehouse, although Lindell denied that this was a sign of financial instability.

