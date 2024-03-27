My Pillow Guy Mike Lindell's Company Evicted From Minnesota Warehouse, Denies Money Troubles: 'We're Fine'

Loading... Loading...

In a recent development, MyPillow, the company helmed by Mike Lindell, has been ousted from a warehouse in suburban Minneapolis. Lindell, known for his staunch denial of the 2020 election results, has dismissed allegations that the eviction is a sign of financial instability.

What Happened: MyPillow was evicted from its warehouse premises. Lindell, however, insists that the eviction is a mere formality, with the landlord wanting to reclaim the property. He further denied any financial troubles, asserting that his financial situation is on the mend, despite a credit crunch last year that affected MyPillow’s cash flow, reported Politico.

"We're fine," he said, according to the report.

In the previous month, Lindell suffered a legal blow when a federal judge upheld a $5 million arbitration award to a software engineer who contested Lindell’s allegations of Chinese interference in the 2020 U.S. presidential election. Lindell also confirmed that Fox News had stopped airing MyPillow commercials due to a billing dispute.

Lindell admitted that MyPillow owes around $217,000 in rent to Delaware-based First Industrial LP for the Shakopee facility. He revealed that MyPillow had vacated the warehouse last June and subleased it to another company until December. However, the subsequent sublessee backed out, leaving MyPillow in a difficult position.

Despite Lindell’s offer to find another tenant, the landlord chose to regain control of the warehouse. The outstanding $217,000 is for unpaid rent for January and February. Lindell also stated that MyPillow continues to lease space elsewhere.

See Also: Liz Cheney Slams Trump’s Bible Sale, Urges Him To Buy One Instead — Read The Verse ‘Thou Shalt Not Commit Adultery’

Why It Matters: Lindell, a vocal supporter of former President Donald Trump, has been in the limelight for his controversial political views.

He has been publicly endorsing Trump and predicting his victory in the 2024 elections. His political stance has led to legal troubles, including a $5 million arbitration award in an election fraud dispute. The eviction from the warehouse adds to the series of challenges faced by Lindell and his company.

Read Next: Trump’s Niece Says Ex-President ‘Faces Better Chance’ Of Being A Convicted Criminal Before 2024 Election: ‘That Will Prove Extremely Detrimental’

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Shivdeep Dhaliwal The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.