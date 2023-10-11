Trump Ally My Pillow Guy's Financial Woes Force Business To Pull TV Ads, Promises Comeback

In a surprising turn of events, MyPillow, a company run by election conspiracist and Donald Trump ally Mike Lindell, has pulled its television advertisements due to the owner’s monetary difficulties.

What Happened: A Wednesday report by The Daily Beast revealed that Lindell has confirmed the halting of MyPillow’s once omnipresent commercials on Fox News and other cable channels due to his financial troubles. Despite the challenges, Lindell has announced that the ads will be back on the air next week.

Multiple issues have contributed to MyPillow’s current instability, such as a lack of products to sell and the withdrawal of lender support, leading to the pause in advertising. Lindell, who previously confessed to being broke due to his relentless pursuit of proving that the 2020 election was stolen from Donald Trump, stated that these issues have delayed the company’s return to television advertising.

Exacerbating Lindell’s financial challenges, American Express recently reduced his million-dollar credit line to $100,000, causing difficulties in settling vendor payments. Lindell holds negative media coverage and vendor anxieties responsible for contributing to his financial woes.

Lindell is presently dealing with billion-dollar defamation lawsuits from voting software companies Dominion and Smartmatic over his election falsehoods. His legal team deserted him last week due to unpaid fees amounting to millions. Despite these hurdles, Lindell assured the audience of his online show, The Lindell Report, that MyPillow would soon be back on television.

Why It Matters: This situation follows a series of financial blows to MyPillow and Lindell. In September 2023, Lindell reported that American Express drastically reduced his company's credit line from a million dollars to $100,000, severely affecting business operations.

Adding to the financial strain, Lindell’s law firm withdrew from a defamation lawsuit in early October citing millions in unpaid legal fees. The law firm stated that both Lindell and MyPillow had ceased making payments and were unlikely to do so in the foreseeable future.

These financial difficulties and the resultant pulling of MyPillow ads comes as Lindell continues his controversial and costly efforts to prove election fraud in the 2020 Presidential election.

