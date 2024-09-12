Bernie Sanders Issues A Challenge: Confront 'Greed' Of Elites Sending Factories To China

On Thursday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) took to X to express his concerns about the economic disparity in America. He criticized the wealthy for their actions, such as moving factories to China, suppressing union drives, and advocating for tax breaks for the rich.

We must have the guts to talk about the greed of the people on top — people who want to move factories to China, shut down union drives, and pass massive tax breaks for the rich. pic.twitter.com/Tsm5avgNBc — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 12, 2024

What Happened: “We must have the guts to talk about the greed of the people on top — people who want to move factories to China, shut down union drives, and pass massive tax breaks for the rich,” said Sanders.

In a video that he shared in the post he praised President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for doing an “excellent job” despite coming to power during the challenging economic circumstances brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The economy today is an economy where working class people are struggling,” said the independent senator. He said in the meanwhile Donald Trump’s “mantra” has been to demonize undocumented people. He said instead the need of the hour was to talk about the greed of people on top.

He said such people fight unions and are prepared to shut down factories in the U.S. and move them to Mexico or China. He questioned whether the country had the political system today in which members of Congress “are prepared to stand up to these big money interests.”

Why It Matters: Sanders’ comments echo his previous statements on the state of healthcare and wealth distribution in the United States. He has consistently pointed out the stark difference in life expectancy between the rich and the poor, as well as the tax advantages enjoyed by billionaires.

Sanders’ tweet comes in the wake of his previous comments on the state of healthcare in the United States. He highlighted the disparity in outcomes between those with means and those without, stating that the poor in America live 10-15 years less than the rich. This information can be found in a Benzinga article from earlier this month.

Furthermore, Sanders has been vocal about the wealth gap in America. He has criticized America’s billionaires and the tax advantages they enjoy.

Photo by Joseph Sohm on Shutterstock

