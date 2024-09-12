Trump's Niece Says Kamala Harris' 'Brilliant' Debate Performance Clarified What Kind Of Leader She Would Be: Ex-President 'Reduced To Sputtering Incoherence'

Republican candidate Donald Trump’s niece Mary Trump, a psychologist, on Thursday offered her take on the presidential debate between her and his Democratic rival Kamala Harris.

What Happened: Donald Trump was humiliated, eviscerated and dominated, with the vice president exposing his weakness on the debate stage that left him “seething with rage and reduced to sputtering incoherence,” Mary Trump said in a substack post. Harris’ performance was masterful and almost surgical as she dominated her rival from the word go, she said.

“While addressing policy issues and giving us substantive answers to the moderator's questions in a way that underscored how incapable Donald was of doing the same, she slid the knife in again and again,” the psychologist and podcaster said. The vice president told to the ex-president’s face that he was a disgrace and looked at him with “bemused condescension, pity and outright contempt,” she added.

Harris’ reference to Donald Trump’s rallies undid him and he spent the next hour defensive, desperate, and flailing, Mary Trump noted.

“The only way Donald knows how to prove his strength is to tear other people down. The only way he feels superior is to treat people with contempt and cruelty,” she said, adding that Harris has been showing there is a different way to do it.

Picking a moment that stood out, Mary Trump said it was the way Harris responded to Donald Trump’s statement that everyone wanted Roe vs. Wade to be overturned.

“Harris' brilliant performance definitely answered questions many Americans still had about what kind of leader she is,” Mary Trump. But she said there are “systemic anomalies” that give her uncle the edge.

Why It’s Important: Flash polls and early insights into the debate performance are overwhelmingly in favor of Harris. A CNN flash poll conducted just after the debate showed that 63% of the registered voters who watched the debate picked her as the winner, while only 37% said Donald Trump won it.

Betting markets have begun factoring in a Harris victory. Polymarket puts the odds of a Harris victory at 50%, giving a slightly lower 49% for Donald Trump. Although the difference is only slender, it has been noted here that she was trailing Donald Trump ahead of the debate. The probability of the vice president snagging the popular vote is at a staggering 73%.

Polling analytics website FiveThirtyEight’s polling averages calculated based on several nationwide polls put her with a support of 47%, 2.6 points ahead of Donald Trump.

But detractors point out that she barely discussed her policies and went with an aggressive offensive strategy against her rival, which ultimately served her well.

