Trump Assassination Attempt: New Details Emerge From Pennsylvania's Police Commissioner — Eight Shots Were Fired By Crooks

The latest House Homeland Security Committee hearing has shed new light on the assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump that took place on July 13. Col. Christopher Paris, head of the Pennsylvania State Police, provided fresh insights into the incident.

What Happened: Paris testified that 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks was flagged as suspicious by local law enforcement when he failed to enter the secure area ahead of the rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Officers noticed Crooks using a range finder and alerted the Secret Service, according to a report from The Hill.

Pennsylvania's Police Commissioner Paris confirmed that Crooks fired eight shots into the rally before being neutralized by Secret Service agents. This contradicts the previous statement by now-former Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle, who refused to specify the number of shots fired.

Paris also revealed that two officers left their post to follow Crooks, leaving a clear view of the position Crooks eventually assumed. The roof from which Crooks fired was approximately 147 yards from the former president's podium and fell outside of the Secret Service's security perimeter.

According to Paris, Crooks spent about three minutes on the roof before firing. The officers assigned to their posts by the Secret Service had no say in the security operation’s design. This has raised questions among lawmakers about why no agents or officers were stationed on the roof, given its proximity to the stage.

Why It Matters: The assassination attempt on Trump was a shocking event. Trump was left bloodied and was evacuated by the Secret Service. The Secret Service had repeatedly ignored Trump’s pleas for extra security in the two years leading up to the assassination attempt.

The FBI is treating the shooting as a potential act of domestic terrorism and an assassination attempt. Following the incident, Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle resigned, further highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Image via Shutterstock

