Trump's Pleas For Extra Security Repeatedly Ignored By Secret Service Prior To Assassination Attempt: Report

According to a report, the Secret Service consistently dismissed former President Donald Trump‘s appeals for enhanced security measures for two years leading up to the recent assassination attempt on his life.

What Happened: Trump had been persistently requesting for additional agents, the installation of magnetometers at large public gatherings and extra snipers for outdoor venues.

However, these pleas were repeatedly turned down by high-ranking officials who cited a scarcity of resources as the reason, as reported by The New York Post.

The Secret Service, working in partnership with local law enforcement, was responsible for security at the Pennsylvania rally where Matthew Thomas Crooks, a 20-year-old, opened fire.

Crooks, stationed on a rooftop approximately 130 yards from Trump, discharged up to seven rounds, one of which reportedly grazed Trump’s ear and resulted in the death of a bystander behind the stage. Two others were severely wounded.

The security lapse triggered widespread anger, compelling the federal security agency to expand Trump’s detail to match that of President Joe Biden, as reported by The New York Post earlier this week. The Secret Service initially refuted allegations that Trump’s team had sought extra security prior to the shooting, labeling them as “absolutely false.”

Meanwhile, Trump has expressed his disbelief over how the assailant was able to gain access to a roof with a clear line of sight to him. The former president shared his concerns in an interview with Fox News, which is scheduled to air on Monday.

"You had Trumpers screaming, the woman in the red shirt, she was screaming, ‘Man on the roof,' and then other people [said,] ‘There's a man on the roof who's got a gun.’ And that was quite a bit before I walked onto the stage. So, you would've thought somebody would've done something about it," Trump said in the interview.

The assassination attempt took place at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, last weekend.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle repeatedly denied allegations in a meeting with Trump campaign leadership in Wisconsin last Monday.

However, in light of the revelation of substantial deficiencies in the former president’s security detail, the agency has since revised its position.

Cheatle is under pressure to resign from both Republicans and Democrats. House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) have called for new leadership at the agency.

Rep. Brendan Boyle (D-Pa.) was the first congressional Democrat to call for Cheatle’s resignation, citing “unacceptable operational failures.”

Why It Matters: The incident has raised serious questions about the Secret Service’s commitment to the safety of the former president. The agency’s initial denial of Trump’s requests for additional security, followed by a sudden change in stance after the assassination attempt, has led to public outrage and demands for accountability.

The incident has also highlighted the potential risks faced by public figures, prompting a reevaluation of security protocols for high-profile individuals.

Photo: Shutterstock