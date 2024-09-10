Elizabeth Warren: Trump Protected Billionaires, Kamala Harris Served The Public—Tonight, America Will See The Difference

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) expressed support for Vice President Kamala Harris and criticized former President Donald Trump in a recent social media post ahead of the highly anticipated presidential debate between the two presidential candidates.

What Happened: Warren said on X, “Trump has spent his career looking out for himself & other billionaires. VP Harris has devoted herself to public service—fighting for justice, for working people who've been cheated, & for basic freedoms like abortion rights.”

Tonight, the American people will see that contrast. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 10, 2024

Trump and Harris met face-to-face for the first time in a televised presidential debate, less than two months before the 2024 election. According to a Benzinga poll, 66% of respondents planned to watch the debate, while 70% said they would not change their vote based on it. The economy, immigration, and national security were the top issues of interest.

Why It Matters: Warren’s post underscores her support for Harris, who continues to lead over Trump in the polls. According to a recent Benzinga article, Harris maintains a lead in a key national poll ahead of the presidential debate.

Warren’s criticism of Trump echoes her previous statements. In August, she voiced her endorsement of Harris’ economic plan, contrasting it with Trump’s approach, which she claimed only benefits the wealthy.

The presidential debate, hosted by ABC News, is expected to be one of the biggest events of the election cycle, as per a previous report.

Photo by Sheila Fitzgerald on Shutterstock

