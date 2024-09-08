Elon Musk Laughs At The Idea Of Dick Cheney Supporting Kamala Harris For President

Elon Musk humorously commented on the recent endorsement of Kamala Harris by George Bush Jr.-era former Vice President Dick Cheney.

What Happened: Musk, known for his candid remarks, took to X on Sunday to express his amusement at the political turn of events. He reacted to a post by journalist Glenn Greenwald with a face with tears of joy emoji.

Greenwald’s post read, “Aside from calling Dick Cheney a fascist, racist, war profiteering war criminal, liberals also claimed he only became Vice President because the Supreme Court stole the 2000 election for him. Now they’re all proclaiming that Cheney supports Kamala to save American democracy.😂”

😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 8, 2024

This post came after Cheney announced his intention to vote for Harris in the upcoming presidential elections, stating that Trump is a ‘greater threat to our republic’ than any other individual.

Separately, Liz Cheney, a former congresswoman from Wyoming and daughter of Dick Cheney, called Trump a “catastrophe,” according to a report from The Guardian. She also urged her fellow Republicans to vote for Harris.

Why It Matters: Cheney’s endorsement comes at a crucial time as Harris and Trump are nearly tied in the latest poll conducted by The New York Times/Siena College. This sets the stage for a riveting presidential debate on Tuesday night. The candidates are neck and neck in the race to the White House.

Interestingly, Trump had previously announced his intention to appoint Musk to a government efficiency commission if elected. Musk had agreed to take up the role, stating he would do it for free.

