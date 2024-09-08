NBA Star Chris Paul Says To Prioritize Family: 'You Really Don't Realize What You Have Until It's Gone'

NBA star Chris Paul has shared insights into his family values and career aspirations.

What Happened: Chris Paul, the point guard for the Golden State Warriors, has unveiled his family-centric viewpoint in his book, "Sixty One: Life Lessons From Papa, On and Off the Court."

The book serves as a homage to Paul’s late grandfather, Nathaniel Jones, who had a profound influence on his life. As detailed by Rolling Out, “Jones was Paul's mentor and imparted many life lessons to him at a young age.”

The title “Sixty One” is a symbolic reference to a high school game that Paul played following his grandfather’s demise, in which he scored 61 points, each point representing a year of his grandfather’s life.

In a podcast released earlier, Paul said, "When I think about my grandfather and losing him, a lot of times when I'm riding around the city is when I'm thinking of, ‘Oh, me and Papa used to go eat there after church, or we used to go do this and do that,' and now at this point in life, I try to share all those stories with my kids."

"It's one of those things where you really don't realize what you have until it's gone," Paul added during the interview. "So, my brother, we fought all the time over the front seat. Over this and that, and then when we dropped them off to school, it's when I missed them because you realize that all those moments you start appreciating the fights 'cause you had somebody to do it with."

"Obviously, it's that elusive championship, you know, so going to a team with guys who have that pedigree,e they've shown the ability to do it over and over again with a coaching staff with the prime time organization," he said.

"So, as long as I've been playing, I still love learning, you know, so I'm excited about going into this team, this organization, and seeing how I can be a piece or just be part of the puzzle to help us, to help our team, win," Paul told the outlet.

Why It Matters: Chris Paul’s book not only offers an intimate look into his personal life and values but also underscores the importance of family support in shaping successful careers. His tribute to his grandfather highlights the role of mentorship in personal and professional development.

Furthermore, Paul’s expressed ambitions reflect his commitment to the Golden State Warriors and his determination to contribute to the team’s success. This could potentially inspire his teammates and fans alike, reinforcing the significance of team spirit and individual contribution in sports.

Overall, the release of “Sixty One” adds a new dimension to Paul’s public persona, revealing the man behind the basketball player and offering valuable life lessons to his readers.

