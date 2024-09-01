Wedbush's Dan Ives Equates Nvidia's Market Stature To Lebron James' Early Career

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives has drawn a parallel between the market dominance of Nvidia Corp. NVDA and the prowess of a young LeBron James.

What Happened: Last week, Ives reiterated his bullish outlook on Nvidia, drawing a comparison to one of the greatest basketball players in history.

Ives told Bloomberg, “If you look at Nvidia here, this is LeBron in high school in terms of where this story is ultimately going.”

Ives further emphasized Nvidia’s lead over its competitors, referring to it as “the only game in town.” Despite the concerns regarding the delay of the upcoming Blackwell chips, Ives lauded Nvidia’s strong revenue guidance.

According to Fortune, he also underscored the multiplier effect that Nvidia has on the tech sector, explaining that every dollar spent on its chips echoes through the industry by a factor of 8-10 times.

Ives anticipates $1 trillion of capital expenditures on AI over the next three years, which is double his forecast from six months ago.

Even though Nvidia’s stock suffered an 8% weekly loss, most Wall Street analysts, including those at Bank of America Global Research, continue to maintain a “buy” rating on Nvidia shares.

The anticipated capital expenditures on AI and the multiplier effect of Nvidia’s chips indicate a promising future for the company, despite short-term stock fluctuations.

