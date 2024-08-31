Mark Cuban's NBA Strategy for Klay Thompson With Mavericks: 'Obviously The Big Addition Was Klay, Hopefully His Life Is Going To Be A Lot Easier'

Mark Cuban, the owner of the Dallas Mavericks, has revealed a revamped offensive role for the team’s new acquisition, Klay Thompson.

What Happened: During an episode of Jalen Brunson's Roommates Show podcast, Cuban shared his vision for Thompson’s role in the team.

During the show, he indicated that Thompson’s responsibilities on the court will be significantly less than what he had at the Golden State Warriors. Cuban’s plan for the upcoming NBA season is to utilize Thompson’s renowned sharpshooting skills in a “catch and shoot” capacity.

Thompson, aged 34, signed a three-year, $50 million contract with the Mavericks in July, marking the end of his tenure with the Warriors, his only previous team.

"Obviously, the big addition was Klay. Just somebody who you have to face guard, who's going to make 40%. You know at Golden State, he had to always be on the move. They had that motion offense where he was always coming off the screens and running, ” Cuban said.

Also Read: Here’s How Mark Cuban Made 91% Of His Employees Millionaires

“We don't do that, or not nearly as much. I'm sure we'll run some of that action for him, but just standing in the corner and standing in the wings, and just catch and shoot from Luka and Ky. Hopefully his life is going to be a lot easier," he added.

Despite a decline in his shooting performance in the last season, Thompson is still considered a formidable outside threat with his ability to stretch defenses.

According to Cuban, Thompson’s role will be more simplified, which could prove beneficial for the Mavericks. This comes in light of Thompson’s recent slump in performance, where he posted his lowest scoring output since the 2012-13 season.

Also Read: Mark Cuban Reveals The One Reason He Won't Vote For Donald Trump And Why Joe Biden Is The Better Leader: ‘To Me, That Says Everything'

Why It Matters: Thompson’s move to the Mavericks and the subsequent shift in his role signifies a strategic change for the team.

His simplified “catch and shoot” role could potentially maximize his shooting prowess while minimizing the pressure on him. This could lead to a resurgence in his performance, which dipped last season.

Moreover, Thompson’s experience and skills could prove instrumental in bolstering the Mavericks’ offensive capabilities. This strategic move by Cuban could be a game-changer for the Mavericks in the upcoming NBA season.

Read Next:

Mark Cuban Backs Kamala Harris, Seeing A New Business-Friendly Democratic Party

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.