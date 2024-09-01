Trump Vs Harris: Majority Of US Crypto Owners Support This Candidate

A recent poll reveals that U.S. cryptocurrency owners are more inclined towards Donald Trump than Kamala Harris, despite Trump’s lagging overall national support.

What Happened: The poll shows that Trump has a significant lead over Harris among U.S. cryptocurrency owners. The poll, administered by Fairleigh Dickinson University, surveyed 801 registered voters across the nation from August 17-20.

According to the poll, Trump leads Harris by 12 points (50% to 38%) among cryptocurrency owners. Harris has a similar 12-point lead (53% to 41%) among non-cryptocurrency owners. The poll also unveiled that 15% of respondents either currently own or have previously owned cryptocurrencies.

The survey interestingly found that Republicans are slightly more likely to own digital assets compared to Democrats. However, cryptocurrency ownership was found to be equally probable among self-identified liberals, moderates, conservatives, progressives, and MAGA voters.

Earlier this month, Trump announced the launch of his own decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, The DeFiant Ones, as a competitive move against traditional banks. In July, Trump chose JD Vance, a pro-crypto senator from Ohio, as his running mate for the upcoming presidential election.

Why It Matters: The poll’s findings underscore the growing influence of cryptocurrency owners in the political landscape. Trump’s lead among this group could be attributed to his recent ventures into the crypto space, including the launch of his DeFi platform and his choice of a pro-crypto running mate.

This trend also highlights the potential for cryptocurrency to become a significant factor in future elections, as more Americans invest in digital assets.

