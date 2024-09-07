Could Elon Musk Lead 'DOGE' If Donald Trump Returns To The White House?

Former President Donald Trump has expressed his intention to appoint Elon Musk to lead a new agency dedicated to enhancing government efficiency if he wins the November election.

What Happened: According to reports, Trump has plans to create a government efficiency commission. The proposed body aims to carry out a thorough financial and performance audit of the entire federal government. Musk is Trump’s choice to spearhead this initiative.

The concept of the commission was initially suggested by Musk on his social media platform, X last month. Musk voiced his interest in ensuring the effective use of taxpayer money.

On Saturday also he hinted the same by posting about the Department of Government Efficiency – “DOGE” – on X.

Department of Government Efficiency pic.twitter.com/HFeHYNIkJN — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 7, 2024

I am willing to serve pic.twitter.com/BJhGbcA2e0 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 20, 2024

However, his potential leadership of a body focused on efficiency has sparked concerns, given the recent inefficiencies and controversies linked to his companies.

Also Read: What A Second Trump Presidency Would Mean For Elon Musk And His Many Ventures

For example, Tesla has grappled with several challenges this year, including recalls of over a million vehicles due to faulty parts, a settlement over racial discrimination allegations, and a class-action lawsuit claiming the company encouraged a racially discriminatory work environment.

"I will create a government efficiency commission tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government," he said at the Economic Club of New York.

“Musk has agreed to head that task force," he said.

Trump: At the suggestion of Elon Musk.. I will create a government efficiency commission tasked with conducting a complete financial and performance audit of the entire federal government… Elon has agreed to head the task force pic.twitter.com/57tdNkkI3U — Acyn (@Acyn) September 5, 2024

Additionally, Musk’s management of his social media platform X has been criticized for an increase in hate speech and technical glitches.

Despite these issues, Trump’s announcement demonstrates his readiness to involve prominent figures in his campaign, possibly to draw in affluent donors.

Why It Matters: The proposed commission and Musk’s potential involvement underscore the ongoing debate about the role of private sector leaders in public service.

While Musk’s entrepreneurial success is undeniable, his companies’ recent controversies raise questions about his suitability for a government role focused on efficiency.

Furthermore, the announcement could be seen as a strategic move by Trump to engage high-profile individuals and wealthy donors in his campaign. However, the effectiveness of this strategy remains to be seen.

Read Next

Elon Musk Signs On To Donald Trump’s Criticism Of ‘Radical Left’ Democratic Convention

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.