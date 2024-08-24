Elon Musk Signs On To Donald Trump's Criticism Of 'Radical Left' Democratic Convention

On his X platform, Elon Musk publicly agreed with Donald Trump‘s critique of the Democratic National Convention, sparking widespread discussion.

What Happened: On Friday, Musk responded to a post on X by Trump criticizing the Democratic meeting that ended on Thursday.

Trump claimed the Democrats plan to “destroy our Country with Radical Left, Marxist/Socialist Policies” after the election. Musk simply responded, “True.”

True — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 23, 2024

This brief interaction has drawn attention due to Musk’s influence in the tech industry and his previous interactions with political figures.

Why It Matters: Musk’s agreement with Trump’s statement is significant as it provides insight into his political views. His influence and reach could potentially sway public opinion, making his political leanings a topic of interest.

However, without any additional context or explanation from Musk, it’s unclear exactly what aspects of Trump’s tweet he agrees with. This leaves room for interpretation and further discussion.

