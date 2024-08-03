Here's How An Elon Musk-Backed PAC Harnesses Voter Data To Support Donald Trump

A political action committee (PAC) established by Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk is reportedly using voter data to favor Donald Trump over Kamala Harris.

What Happened: America PAC has been running digital ads promoting voter registration. But the registration process linked to in the ads differs based on the user’s geographical location.

As reported by CNBC, users in non-competitive states are directed to a voter registration page, while those in battleground states are asked to provide detailed personal information.

After submitting the information, users are not led to a voter registration page but instead receive a “thank you” page. This method gathers valuable personal data for the political operation without facilitating voter registration.

“I have created a PAC, or a super PAC,” Musk disclosed in a recent interview. The PAC has spent more than $800,000 since early July on digital ads targeting voters in key battleground states.

The PAC’s strategy to collect information under the pretense of “voter registration” is a key component of its plan to personally connect with voters. “America PAC is focusing on door-to-door canvassing in support of Trump,” Brendan Fischer, a deputy executive director at campaign finance watchdog Documented, told CNBC.

Since June, America PAC has spent more than $21 million on canvassing, digital media, text message services, and phone calls, as per Federal Election Commission filings.

While the PAC’s website does not disclose its political leaning, federal filings indicate that all its work is intended to either back Trump or undermine his opponent.

Other prominent supporters of this initiative include veteran investor Doug Leone, cryptocurrency investors Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss, and a company managed by seasoned venture capitalist Joe Lonsdale.

Why It Matters: The use of voter data by Musk’s PAC to favor one candidate over another raises concerns about the transparency and fairness of the electoral process.

The PAC’s strategy of collecting personal data under the guise of voter registration could potentially influence the outcome of the election.

This highlights the growing influence of big tech and billionaires in American politics, which could have far-reaching implications for democracy.

