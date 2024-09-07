Trump Vs. Harris: Latest Poll Shows The Two Presidential Candidates Are Neck And Neck In These Two States

The presidential race is heating up in Florida and Texas, with former President Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris running neck and neck.

What Happened: A poll released on Friday by Emerson College Polling/The Hill reveals a tight race in both states, within the margin of error. Trump leads Harris by 5 points in Florida and 4 points in Texas, aligning with the trend of a tightening race in these states.

Winning either Florida, a state Democrats carried in 2008 and 2012, or Texas, a state Democrats hope to turn blue, would be a significant challenge for Harris.

The poll also shows a significant gender gap, with Trump leading among men in Texas by 18 points and in Florida by 12 points. Harris leads among women in Texas by 8 points and in Florida by 2 points.

The poll was conducted from Sept. 3-5 among 815 likely voters in Florida and 845 likely voters in Texas. The margin of error for Florida was 3.4 percentage points, and for Texas, it was 3.3 percentage points.

Why It Matters: Earlier this week, it was reported that Vice President Harris has significantly outpaced Trump in fundraising for August, potentially boosting her campaign efforts.

In August, Harris's presidential campaign and the Democratic Party raised $361 million, leaving her with $404 million in cash at the start of September. Trump's campaign and the Republican Party raised $130 million in August, ending the month with $295 million in cash.

Meanwhile, on Friday, Trump’s sentencing for the hush money trial was postponed until after the election.

On the same day, former Vice President Dick Cheney publicly backed Harris, stating that Trump is a “greater threat to our republic” than any other individual.

