GM-LG Ultium Cells JV Agrees To Union Recognition At Tennessee Battery Plant, Says UAW

The United Auto Workers union said on Wednesday that Ultium Cells, a joint venture between General Motors GM and South Korean battery manufacturer LG Energy Solution, has agreed to recognize the union at a Tennessee plant.

What Happened: A majority of workers at the plant signed cards to join the UAW and the company did not interfere with the decision of its 1000 employees, the union said.

Ultium has two operational plants in the U.S.- one in Spring Hill, Tennessee, and the other in Lordstown, Ohio. Workers at Lordstown, who organized with the UAW in 2022, won a contract earlier this year by which they will make $35 an hour by October 2027, or over double what they earned before they joined the union.

"Being unionized will help us reap the benefits as far as better healthcare, better pay, and overall, just having decency within the workplace— not just for us, but future generations," said Tradistine Chambers, a worker at Ultium in Spring Hill.

Why It Matters: Ultium Cells is a joint venture aimed at mass-producing Ultium battery cells for GM’s EVs. The plant in Tennessee is located close to GM’s facility where it makes its Cadillac Lyriq SUVs.

Earlier this year, UAW committed $40 million to organize non-union automakers and battery workers in the U.S. under the banner of major manufacturers such as Mercedes-Benz Group, Tesla Inc, and Toyota Motor Corp, among others.

In April, a majority of workers at a Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga voted in favor of joining the UAW and became the first Southern autoworkers outside of the Big Three to win their union.

