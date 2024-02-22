Loading... Loading...

The United Auto Workers (UAW) has pledged $40 million to support the organizing efforts of non-union autoworkers and battery workers over the next two years.

What Happened: The UAW International Executive Board sanctioned the allocation of these funds in response to a surge in organizing activities among non-union auto and battery workers, the union said in a statement on Wednesday.

The electric vehicle battery industry is expected to create tens of thousands of jobs in the coming years and these jobs, the union said, will supplement and and replace existing powertrain jobs. This requires an organizing effort to ensure that certain standards are maintained in the emerging battery industry, it added.

Why It Matters: The UAW initiated the campaign to unionize workers at non-union automakers across the United States in November.

The initiative aims to bring nearly 150,000 autoworkers from major companies including BMW, Honda, Hyundai, Lucid, Mazda, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Rivian, Subaru, Tesla, Toyota, Volkswagen, and Volvo under its wing.

The campaign involves workers signing electronic support cards for union efforts, a step that could pave the way for the unionization of U.S. factories belonging to these automotive manufacturers. However, organizing every plant or automaker participating in the campaign is not a certainty, UAW then said. A formal vote in favor of UAW representation would be required by the workers.

Workers at Volkswagen in Chattanooga have already expressed majority support for the union. Workers at Hyundai in Montgomery, Alabama, and Mercedes in Vance, Alabama are nearing majority support.

Over 10,000 autoworkers have already signed their union cards to join the UAW at 13 non-union automakers across the country, UAW said at the end of January.

