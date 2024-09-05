Volvo Cars Expands Partnership With Nvidia For Advanced AI And Autonomous Driving

Volvo Cars AB VLVLY has announced an expansion of its collaboration with Nvidia Corp. NVDA to enhance AI and autonomous driving capabilities, according to a press release on Thursday.

What Happened: The new Volvo EX90 is the first model to be truly software-defined, featuring a centralized core compute architecture powered by Nvidia DRIVE Orin system-on-a-chip (SoC). This system can perform over 250 trillion operations per second (TOPS).

Later this decade, Volvo plans to introduce cars built on Nvidia DRIVE Thor, capable of up to 1,000 TOPS, which is four times the performance of DRIVE Orin. DRIVE Thor will also integrate the Nvidia Blackwell GPU architecture.

Jim Rowan, CEO of Volvo Cars, stated that the integration of DRIVE Thor will make their in-house developed software more scalable, improve safety, and enhance customer experiences while reducing costs and increasing margins.

Additionally, Volvo, through its software company Zenseact, will use Nvidia DGX systems for AI model training to develop safe autonomous driving. Anders Bell, Chief Engineering and Technology Officer at Volvo Cars, highlighted that the Nvidia DGX AI supercomputer will significantly boost their AI training capabilities.

Why It Matters: The collaboration between Volvo Cars and Nvidia is not new. Back in 2019, Nvidia partnered with Volvo Group to develop AI for self-driving trucks. This partnership aimed to leverage Nvidia’s expertise in AI to advance autonomous driving technology in heavy-duty vehicles.

More recently, Volvo made headlines with the unveiling of its next-generation electric heavy-duty truck, boasting a range of up to 600 km on a single charge.

