Volvo Reveals Next-Gen Electric Heavy-Duty Truck With Up To 600 KM Range On A Single Charge

Swedish heavy vehicle manufacturer, Volvo Trucks VLVLY is gearing up to introduce a next-generation heavy-duty electric truck with an impressive range of up to 600 km on a single charge. This marks a significant milestone in the electrification of heavy trucks.

What Happened: According to an announcement by Volvo Trucks on Tuesday, the company plans to launch a new long-range version of its FH Electric in 2025. This new model will enable transport companies to operate electric trucks on interregional and long-distance routes, without the need for recharging during a full working day.

The new Volvo FH Electric is slated to hit the market in the second half of 2025. The truck’s extended range is made possible by Volvo’s new driveline technology, the e-axle, which allows for increased battery capacity. Improved battery efficiency and powertrain also contribute to the extended range.

The company, a global leader in medium- and heavy-duty electric trucks, has delivered over 3,800 electric trucks to customers in 46 countries.

Why It Matters: Volvo’s commitment to electric vehicles has been evident since 2020 when it announced plans to manufacture fully electric heavy-duty trucks.

This was followed by a significant move in 2024, where Volvo Cars partnered with Breathe Tech to reduce EV charging times by up to 30%. The company also shifted its EV production to Belgium from China in response to potential EU tariffs on China-manufactured EVs.

Volvo Trucks is driving the transition towards fossil-free transport, aiming to reach its net-zero emissions target by 2040. This new electric truck is a significant step in that direction, offering a viable solution for long-distance electric transport.

