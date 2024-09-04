Nvidia, Intel And Other Top Chipmakers Grapple With Gender Disparity Despite AI Surge: Report

Amid the AI surge, top chip manufacturers including Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Intel Corporation INTC are reportedly wrestling with a considerable gender disparity.
What Happened: A 2023 Accenture analysis reveals that women constitute between 20% and 29% of the semiconductor industry, a slight rise from the previous year. However, less than 10% of women occupy technical director roles, and under 5% hold technical executive leadership positions, Business Insider reported on Tuesday.
Despite women constituting the majority of undergraduate and advanced degree holders, they account for less than 23% of engineering and computer science graduates. This percentage is even lower among minority women.
See Also: Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Endorses Swedish VPN Service After Elon Musk’s X Gets Banned In Brazil
Corporate social responsibility reports indicate that approximately 20% of Nvidia’s workforce and 28% of Intel’s workforce are women. Women occupy 15% of technical roles at Nvidia and 25% at Intel. Both companies have set objectives to boost female representation in leadership and technical roles.
Why It Matters: The gender pay gap issue is not new in the tech industry. On International Women's Day in 2024, a study highlighted the alarming gender pay gaps experienced by women in game development.
In June, Apple faced a class-action lawsuit over alleged unequal pay for women. Furthermore, leaked data in August showed a substantial pay disparity in favor of AI engineers at Microsoft Corp.
Read Next:
- Trump Misunderstands Taiwan’s Role In Chip Industry, Says Economy Minister: ‘The President Has A Lot On His Plate’
Image via Shutterstock
This story was generated using Benzinga Neuro and edited by Pooja Rajkumari
© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Comments
Trade confidently with insights and alerts from analyst ratings, free reports and breaking news that affects the stocks you care about.