Nvidia, Intel And Other Top Chipmakers Grapple With Gender Disparity Despite AI Surge: Report

Amid the AI surge, top chip manufacturers including Nvidia Corporation NVDA and Intel Corporation INTC are reportedly wrestling with a considerable gender disparity.

What Happened: A 2023 Accenture analysis reveals that women constitute between 20% and 29% of the semiconductor industry, a slight rise from the previous year. However, less than 10% of women occupy technical director roles, and under 5% hold technical executive leadership positions, Business Insider reported on Tuesday.

Despite women constituting the majority of undergraduate and advanced degree holders, they account for less than 23% of engineering and computer science graduates. This percentage is even lower among minority women.

Corporate social responsibility reports indicate that approximately 20% of Nvidia’s workforce and 28% of Intel’s workforce are women. Women occupy 15% of technical roles at Nvidia and 25% at Intel. Both companies have set objectives to boost female representation in leadership and technical roles.

Why It Matters: The gender pay gap issue is not new in the tech industry. On International Women's Day in 2024, a study highlighted the alarming gender pay gaps experienced by women in game development.

In June, Apple faced a class-action lawsuit over alleged unequal pay for women. Furthermore, leaked data in August showed a substantial pay disparity in favor of AI engineers at Microsoft Corp.

Image via Shutterstock