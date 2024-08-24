Leaked Data: Huge Pay Gap In Favor Of AI Engineers At Microsoft

Leaked Microsoft Corp. pay data shows a substantial disparity in favor of AI engineers, underlining the company’s significant investment in AI.

What Happened: Several Microsoft employees voluntarily disclosed their salary and promotion details through an unofficial spreadsheet. This document, which includes over 500 entries, offers a glimpse into the tech giant’s compensation structure.

The data analysis indicated that the average total compensation for software engineers in Microsoft’s newly formed AI organization was $377,611, a figure that’s at least $120,000 higher than the averages in other Microsoft divisions.

This team was established in March to enhance Microsoft’s consumer-AI strategy, under the leadership of DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman.

Despite a company-wide salary freeze and a decrease in bonus and stock award budget last year, Microsoft resumed performance-based pay raises this year.

The pay gap between Microsoft’s AI division and the rest of the company is clear, emphasizing the company’s significant commitment to AI.

While the data is based on self-reporting by Microsoft employees and may not provide a comprehensive view, it does underscore the pay disparity within the company.

Why It Matters: The pay gap underscores Microsoft’s strategic focus on AI. The company’s significant investment in AI is a part of its long-term strategy to stay competitive in the rapidly evolving tech industry.

The formation of a new AI division and the hiring of high-profile AI experts like DeepMind co-founder Mustafa Suleyman further highlights this focus.

The pay disparity is a clear indication of the value Microsoft places on AI expertise, reflecting the growing importance of AI in the tech industry.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.