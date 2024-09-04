Elon Musk Reacts After EV Enthusiasts Take Cybertruck Driving From Florida To Arctic Ocean: 'Cool'

Four Tesla Inc enthusiasts made it to the Arctic Ocean in their Cybertrucks on Tuesday from Florida to much applause from the company and its billionaire CEO Elon Musk.

What Happened: Justin Demaree, Rafael Santoni, Nancy, and Gary Mark on Tuesday made it to the Arctic Ocean in two Cybertrucks covering 5500 miles on the way from Florida to the edge of the Arctic Ocean along the Dempster Highway.

“We made it to the Arctic Ocean. Two cybertruck at the end of the road. I couldn't be more proud of the team,” Rafael Santoni wrote on X on Tuesday. He also added that it was “an amazing trek” and that he was impressed by the vehicle’s suspension through the long journey.

“It made the roughest parts of the drive so smooth, I couldn't believe it,” Santoni said.

Tesla Reacts: “Cool!,” Musk wrote about the drivers’ journey.

“Very cool to see the crew and two Cybertrucks make it all the way to the end of the road at the Arctic Ocean while installing chargers along their route so others can follow. This is the halfway point of the trip as they still need to drive all the way back home to Florida!,” Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill said.

“First Cybertrucks to venture from Florida to the end of the road at the Arctic Ocean – 5,500 miles one way,” Tesla said by way of applause to the drivers in an X post.

Why It Matters: At the time of its unveiling in 2019, Tesla said that the Cybertruck would have a range of over 500 miles. However, the vehicle upon delivery, had a maximum range of only 340 miles, necessitating multiple charging breaks along a 5000-mile route.

The company is now looking to offer drivers who want more range an additional battery to fit in the truck bed called a range extender. With a range extender, the Cybertruck can have a range of up to 470 miles, says Tesla. Production of the range extender is planned to begin in early 2025 and the product is expected to be priced at around $16,000.

Tesla is currently ramping up Cybertruck production, aiming to deliver 250,000 units starting in 2025. According to Kelley Blue Book estimates, Tesla sold 8,755 Cybertrucks in the second quarter in the U.S., and 2,803 in the first quarter.

The foundation series version of the stainless steel stuck starts at around $100,000, making it a higher-end EV choice. However, Musk has previously said that production, and not demand, is the biggest hindrance to scaling Cybertruck deliveries.

