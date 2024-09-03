Tesla Owners Can Now 'Summon' Their Vehicles Using Their Phones

EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA has finally launched the Actually Smart Summon feature on its electric vehicles equipped with full self-driving (FSD) driver assistance technology.

What Happened: “Actually Smart Summon is fire (emoji),” Musk wrote on X on Monday, in response to a Tesla enthusiast who posted about the launch of the new feature.

Actually Smart Summon is 🔥🔥 https://t.co/ybSzYP2MtS — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 3, 2024

Actually Smart Summon is the latest iteration of the smart summon feature which was removed in 2022 with the company’s removal of ultrasonic sensors to rely on cameras to provide driver assistance features.

Actually Smart Summon will allow users to summon their Tesla cars and banish them once they are done using it with the Tesla app.

Years-Long Delay: Musk has previously provided different timelines for the feature being deployed but it has been postponed time and again.

"(Actually) Smart Summon is almost done," Musk said as long back as October 2022.

Earlier this year, he again said that the feature would be "coming soon," but without providing a clearer timeline.

In July, the CEO said it would be rolled out in August and it has eventually been launched, though a month later than the latest timeline provided by the company CEO.

Photo courtesy: Shutterstock