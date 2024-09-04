Tesla Introduces Winter Package For Cybertruck Priced At $3K Ahead Of The Mercury Drop

EV giant Tesla Inc. TSLA has introduced a winter tire package for its Cybertruck in its online shop for $3,000 ahead of the impending temperature drop.

What Happened: The Cybertruck Cyber Wheel and Winter Tire Package is aimed at providing increased traction, stability, and braking efficiency in low temperatures. The package includes 4 units each of wheels, specialized tires, and tire pressure sensors.

Last month, Cybertruck lead engineer Wes Morrill gave his recommendations for tires on the Cybertruck and said that all-terrain tires are typically better than all-season tires in snow. However, neither is ideal, he noted, while adding that the company would offer a winter tire package “soon.”

"That said, a 3-peak rated tire will be best in snow. Tesla will offer a 3-peak winter tire package on the shop for those looking for the best winter performance," he wrote on social media platform X.

Why It Matters: Last year, videos emerged on social media alleging that the Cybertruck struggles in snow. Tesla CEO Elon Musk refuted this, claiming that the truck is "excellent" in snow.

However, during the last winter, only a few Cybertrucks were on the road as the company started deliveries in late November. This year, the company will have more Cybertruck vehicles and drivers on the road.

Tesla is currently ramping up Cybertruck production, aiming to deliver 250,000 units starting in 2025. According to Kelley Blue Book estimates, Tesla sold 8,755 Cybertrucks in the second quarter in the U.S., and 2,803 in the first quarter.

Check out more of Benzinga’s Future Of Mobility coverage by following this link.

Read More:

Photo courtesy: Tesla