Amid Reports Of Cybertruck's Struggles In Winter, Elon Musk Says 'Tesla Is Excellent In Snow'

Tesla Inc TSLA CEO Elon Musk on Sunday sought to assuage customer concerns on the winter performance of its electric vehicles after multiple videos emerged online showing the Cybertruck struggling in the snow.

What Happened: “Tesla is excellent in snow,” Musk said. The CEO was responding to a Tesla enthusiast on X, formerly Twitter.

Since December, multiple videos have surfaced online showing the Cybertruck struggling on snow, raising concerns about the vehicle’s off-road capabilities. A popular video from December showed a gas-powered Ford truck pulling the Cybertruck out of its snowy predicament.

Why It Matters: Last week, Deepwater Asset Management Managing Partner Gene Munster expressed optimism that Tesla will address the issue. He was speaking on CNBC’s ‘Last Call’ show.

Munster stated, "Ultimately… Tesla is going to right this ship," noting that potential buyers would require evidence such as a software update or tire tweak to assure the vehicle's performance in snow.

“For the Cybertruck to be a hit… they got to sell it to places that it snows in," Munster said.

The company is looking to deliver 250,000 Cybertrucks in a year eventually.

