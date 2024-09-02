Russia's President Flies Into International Criminal Court Member Mongolia, Defies Global Arrest Warrant

Russian President Vladimir Putin has set foot in Mongolia, an International Criminal Court (ICC) member country, despite an arrest warrant issued against him by the court.

What Happened: This marks Putin’s inaugural visit to an ICC member nation since the court issued an arrest warrant against him in March 2023 over allegations of war crimes and the illegal deportation of children from Ukraine to Russia, reported The Hill.

Ukraine has implored Mongolia to apprehend Putin and surrender him to the ICC. However, the Russian President’s spokesperson dismissed these concerns last week, stating that the Kremlin was unfazed.

Although ICC member nations are required to arrest suspects with an arrest warrant, the ICC lacks an enforcement mechanism, as per The Associated Press.

Putin is slated to meet Mongolian leader Ukhnaa Khurelsukh on Tuesday and participate in a ceremony celebrating the 1939 victory of Soviet and Mongolian forces over the Japanese army.

Earlier on Monday, Russia launched a barrage of drones and missiles into Ukraine, even as Kyiv continues its offensive into Russia's Kursk region. Putin affirmed that the Kursk mission will not impede his forces from persisting in eastern Ukraine.

Why It Matters: Putin’s visit to Mongolia comes in the wake of his diplomatic efforts to strengthen Russia’s international ties. In May 2024, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping pledged to fortify their countries’ relationship, focusing on resolving the Ukraine crisis, as reported by Benzinga.

Additionally, Putin’s visit to North Korea in June coincided with the resumption of high-level security talks between China and South Korea after a nine-year hiatus, as reported by Benzinga.

