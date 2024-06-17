Amid Russian President's Visit To Kim Jong Un's North Korea, China Resumes High-Level Security Talks With Seoul After Nine Years

Loading... Loading...

In a significant development, China and South Korea are preparing to hold their first high-level security talks in nearly a decade. The talks coincide with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s first visit to North Korea since 2000.

What Happened: The talks will involve vice ministers in foreign affairs and lower-level defense officials from both countries, Bloomberg reported on Monday. The South Korean Foreign Ministry confirmed the talks, stating that they will “exchange views on bilateral relations, the Korean Peninsula issues and other topics of interest including regional and international geopolitical situations.”

The meeting follows discussions between Chinese Premier Li Qiang and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol last month, during a rare trilateral summit also involving Japan. The talks are expected to focus on improving and growing bilateral ties and deepening exchanges and cooperation in various areas, according to China Foreign Ministry spokesman Lin Jian.

The talks come amid a tightening of U.S. chip export rules aimed at China’s chipmaking industry over national security concerns, and an expected strengthening of the security partnership between the U.S., South Korea, and Japan against threats from North Korea’s nuclear weapons.

Why It Matters: The trilateral summit held last month was the first in four years, with Premier Li Qiang emphasizing the need to separate politics from economic and trade issues, and calling for an end to protectionism and the decoupling of supply chains.

In April, a summit between President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was held to address security concerns about North Korea and China, as well as to enhance bilateral and trilateral cooperation with South Korea.

Furthermore, in response to escalating threats from Russia and North Korea, NATO is considering the deployment of additional nuclear weapons. These developments underscore the importance of the upcoming security talks between China and South Korea.

