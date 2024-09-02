Boeing Safety Fears Prompt Travelers To Double-Check Aircraft Details Before Booking: Study

A recent survey reveals that travelers are increasingly considering the type of aircraft before booking flights. This behavioral change comes amid growing concerns about aircraft safety, despite a new MIT study showing that flying is becoming safer by the decade.

What Happened: According to a survey conducted by digital analytics company Quantum Metric in June found that one in five travelers are researching the aircraft they may be flying on before booking. Furthermore, 22% of respondents are limiting air travel for the rest of the year, CNBC reported on Sunday.

Overall, 55% of travelers have changed their flight booking habits due to recent news about aircraft and airlines. The survey did not directly mention Boeing Co. BA but the company has been in the media spotlight since a door panel blew off an Alaska Airlines flight in January.

Despite the growing fear of flying, a recent study by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) reveals that aviation safety has significantly improved over the past decade. The study, published in the Journal of Air Transport Management, states that the risk of dying on a commercial flight globally was one per 13.7 million passenger boardings from 2018 to 2022.

This is a significant improvement from the previous decade and a far cry from the one death for every 350,000 boardings that occurred between 1968 and 1977.

However, the study also highlights geographical disparities in flight safety, dividing the world into three tiers. Tier 1 and Tier 2 countries, including the U.S., European Union, Australia, Canada, China, Israel, Japan, New Zealand, and others, have a death risk of 1 per 80 million passenger boardings.

In contrast, Tier 3 countries have a fatality risk 36 times higher than Tier 1 countries.

Why It Matters: This shift in booking habits comes in the wake of several safety incidents involving airlines. In June, a United Airlines Holdings Inc. UAL flight had to make an emergency landing after losing part of an engine liner. This incident added to a series of mishaps that year, placing the airline under regulatory scrutiny.

On the other hand, efforts are being made to enhance flight safety. In May, Airbus SE EADSY showcased its Optimate demonstrator vehicle at VivaTech, Europe's largest technology event. The vehicle, fitted with basic A350 airliner controls, demonstrated how automated taxiing could mitigate ground collision risks.

