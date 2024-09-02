Meghan Markle Says She Invested In A Luxury Brand After 'Googling' About It, Calls Her Approach 'Dolphin Tank' Instead Of 'Shark Tank:' 'These Are Friendly Waters'

Meghan Markle has become a minority stakeholder in Cesta Collective, a brand known for its handwoven bags.

What Happened: Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, discovered Cesta Collective while browsing online, "I spend a lot of time just Googling, looking for brands," she said. She recently invested in the brand, which employs women in Rwanda to create its products. The bags are finished in Italy, Meghan said in an interview with The New York Times.

Markle’s investment follows a surge in interest in Cesta Collective after she was photographed with one of their bags during a dinner date in May 2023. The brand’s founders, Erin Ryder and Courtney Weinblatt Fasciano, noted a significant increase in sales following the event.

Markle’s involvement aims to support female-run companies and promote responsible production practices. The founders of Cesta Collective confirmed that Markle’s stake is a minority one, but did not disclose the financial details.

Markle’s investment portfolio includes several female-run companies, aligning with her mission to support emerging designers and ethical brands. Her approach to investing is described as a “dolphin tank” as opposed to "Shark Tank," emphasizing friendly and supportive business practices.

Why It Matters: Markle’s latest investment in Cesta Collective is part of a broader strategy to support her ongoing efforts to champion social causes and responsible business practices.

In April, Markle and Prince Harry announced new projects with Netflix, continuing their partnership with the streaming giant. These projects are expected to further their influence and provide a platform for their advocacy work.

Earlier in March, former U.S. President Donald Trump hinted that a re-election could lead to “appropriate action” against Prince Harry due to his drug use admission. This potential political tension adds another layer to the couple’s public and private endeavors.

In September 2023, Trump expressed his willingness to debate Markle, criticizing her treatment of the Queen. This public scrutiny has been a recurring theme in Meghan’s life, influencing her public image and business decisions.

Additionally, in June 2023, pop star Taylor Swift declined an invitation to appear on Markle’s now-canceled podcast, even after receiving a letter from the Duchess of Sussex herself.

