Trump Hints Election Win Could Mean 'Appropriate Action' Against Prince Harry Over Drug Confession

Loading... Loading...

In a recent interview, former U.S. president Donald Trump suggested that if he were to be re-elected, Prince Harry might face deportation from the United States due to his drug use admission.

What Happened: In an interview with British television GB News, the former U.S. president hinted at the possibility of Prince Harry being deported if he wins the 2024 election. This comes after Prince Harry admitted to using illegal drugs in his memoir, “Spare,” which was released last year.

Prince Harry’s immigration status has been under scrutiny following his drug use confession. During the interview, Trump was asked if Harry should receive special treatment if it was found that he had lied about his U.S. visa application. Trump responded with a vague “appropriate action” and did not rule out the possibility of deportation.

See Also: Mark Cuban Questions Trump’s ‘Bloodbath’ In Auto Industry Claims: ‘That’s Good For Tesla Right?’

Trump has previously criticized Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, for their treatment of his grandmother, the late Queen Elizabeth II. He has warned that if he becomes the 47th president, Prince Harry would be “on his own.”

Why It Matters: Trump’s potential re-election and the implications for Prince Harry’s immigration status come when the former president faces significant legal and financial challenges.

Trump’s attempts to secure a bond to cover a $454 million judgment in a New York civil fraud case were rejected by 30 surety companies, causing the stock of the Trump-linked Digital World Acquisition Corp to hit a 7-week low.

His niece and clinical psychologist, Mary Trump, has also warned that the former president’s behavior could become even more volatile amid this “worst-case legal scenario.”

Additionally, Trump has recently suggested a potential connection between Russian President Vladimir Putin and the death of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, further adding to the political tension surrounding his potential re-election.

Trump’s immigration rhetoric has also been intensifying, with the former president accusing President Joe Biden of conspiring to overthrow the United States through his border policies. This rhetoric is likely to play a significant role in Trump’s potential re-election campaign.

Read Next: Donald Trump Outmaneuvered Manhattan DA By Gaining Access To Michael Cohen’s Emails. Here’s What Will Happen Next

Image Via Shutterstock

Engineered by Benzinga Neuro, Edited by Kaustubh Bagalkote The GPT-4-based Benzinga Neuro content generation system exploits the extensive Benzinga Ecosystem, including native data, APIs, and more to create comprehensive and timely stories for you. Learn more.