Kremlin Prefers Kamala Harris' 'Predictability' Over Trump's Uncertainty After Biden Pulls Out Of Presidential Race: 'We Have No Candidate. But…'

As the U.S. presidential race heats up, Russia has indicated that it views Democratic candidate Kamala Harris as a more predictable adversary than Donald Trump. This perspective comes despite no expectations of improved relations between Russia and the U.S.

What Happened: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov revealed in an interview with TV reporter Pavel Zarubin that the Russian government finds Harris to be a more predictable opponent than Trump.

This statement came in response to Trump’s claim that he could swiftly resolve the Ukraine conflict if reelected, a notion Peskov dismissed as “fantasy,” Reuters reported on Monday.

Previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin had expressed a preference for Joe Biden over Trump, characterizing the former as an “old school” politician.

However, with Biden’s withdrawal from the election and endorsement of Harris, Peskov stated, “We have no candidate. But, of course, the Democrats are more predictable. And what Putin said about Biden’s predictability applies to almost all Democrats, including Ms. Harris.”

Why It Matters: Recent polls show Harris is leading Trump, transforming the political landscape. The Kremlin’s perception of Harris as a predictable opponent comes after Harris played a significant role in a prisoner-swap deal with Russia in August that helped release Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich and former U.S. Marine Paul Whelan from Russian prison.

The endorsement also follows the Biden administration tightening sanctions on 105 Russian and Chinese firms for alleged military support to Russia.

Image via Shutterstock