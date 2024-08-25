Team Biden Tightens Sanctions, Targets 105 Russian And Chinese Firms For Alleged Military Support To Russia

The Biden administration has reportedly broadened its trade restriction list, incorporating 105 Russian and Chinese firms, for their alleged support to the Russian military in its war against Ukraine.

What Happened: According to a Reuters report on Friday, the US included 63 Russian and 42 Chinese companies in its trade restriction list. This list also comprises 18 companies from various other countries.

The firms were targeted for different reasons, including the supply of U.S. electronics to Russian military-related parties and the production of Shahed-136 drones for Russia’s use in Ukraine.

Once added to the entity list, U.S. suppliers are required to obtain a license before shipping to these companies, the report said.

Why It Matters: This move by the U.S. government comes against the backdrop of escalating tensions in the region. Ukraine is currently capturing settlements in the Kursk region while Russian forces have been steadily moving further into eastern Ukraine.

Biden administration, meanwhile, is attempting to maintain pressure on companies aiding Russia’s war in Ukraine, despite existing Western sanctions aimed at disrupting that effort.

Check This Out:

Congress Is Making Huge Investments. Get Tips On What They Bought And Sold Ahead Of The 2024 Election With Our Easy-to-Use Tool

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo by LeStudio on Shutterstock