Scaramucci Says Melania Trump Would Prefer Kamala Harris To Donald Trump As President

Anthony Scaramucci, a former aide to Donald Trump, has claimed that Melania Trump would rather see Kamala Harris win the presidency than her own husband.

What Happened: Scaramucci said this on the MediasTouch podcast. The ex-White House Communications Director, who served for a mere 11 days, opined that Melania Trump “hates” her husband and would rather see him lose.

Scaramucci used his interpretation of Melania’s feelings for Donald Trump as a gauge of the former president’s unpopularity during the podcast. During the interview he said, “I judge the hatred of Donald Trump by the Melania standard.”

He further suggested that the podcast’s host, Ben Meiselas, holds slightly less resentment towards Trump than Melania. He quipped, “My wife hates Trump as much as Melania.”

However, Donald Trump has brushed off Scaramucci's claims, insinuating that his ex-aide is simply bitter and harbors a grudge against him. While Melania has kept a low profile since Trump’s term ended in January 2021, insiders close to her insist that she fully backs her husband’s re-election campaign.

Scaramucci: Nobody wants her to win more than me. Maybe Melania Trump—she could be the only person I can think of. I judge the hatred of Donald Trump by the 'Melania standard.' Like, Ben hates Trump slightly less than Melania. My wife hates Trump as much as Melania. I met one… pic.twitter.com/oC27pjpDsl — Acyn (@Acyn) August 31, 2024

Since his departure from the White House, Scaramucci has emerged as a staunch critic of Trump, endorsing President Joe Biden in 2020 and 2024.

Why It Matters: Scaramucci’s allegations add a new dimension to the ongoing political discourse surrounding the Trump family.

While Melania’s public support for her husband has been unwavering, these claims, if true, could indicate a significant shift in her political stance.

Furthermore, Scaramucci’s outspoken criticism of Trump since his departure from the White House underscores the deep divisions within the former administration.

This revelation could potentially impact Trump’s future political aspirations and his standing within the Republican party.

This content was partially produced with the help of Benzinga Neuro and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.