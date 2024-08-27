Trump Donates To Harris 2024 Election Campaign By Using Foo Fighters Song, Former President Could Go To Court About Another Song Use At NRA Rally

The use of songs by Donald Trump on the 2024 election campaign trail has become a contentious point for many bands and artists who don't want to be associated with the former president. Trump's team is fighting back against the Foo Fighters, who were the latest to speak out.



What Happened: At a 2024 election rally, which featured surprise guest Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump's team played "My Hero," a song by rock band Foo Fighters.

As Benzinga reported, the band spoke out that they did not grant permission for the former president to use the song.

"It's Times Like These facts matter, don't be a Pretender," Trump's rep Steven Cheung wrote in a post on social media platform X, as reported by Deadline.

The tweet claps back at the band by using the titles of two of their songs in "Times Like These" and "The Pretender."

Trump's team said they licensed the song and others through BMI, a music rights company.

"We have a license to play the song," Cheung added.

While Trump's team is clapping back at having the rights to the song, it's worth pointing out that the Foo Fighters said they would pay any royalties obtained for the song from Trump as donations to the Kamala Harris campaign for president.

Benzinga previously shared that Trump made donations to Harris when she was running for attorney general of California in 2011 and 2013. Harris later made a donation for the same amount to a nonprofit organization.

Trump supporters may not like to hear the former president is paying to use songs and that money is going to Harris.

Why It's Important: Many artists, including Celine Dion recently, have spoken out about Trump using their songs at campaign rallies and events without permission. The ire comes as many times bands’ songs are licensable through third-party agencies like BMI.

The Rolling Stones threatened to sue Trump in 2020 for using their "You Can't Always Get What You Want" song at campaign events. The band and other musicians submitted a letter with the Artist Rights Alliance that called for political parties to seek consent before publicly using music in a campaign setting.

The family of late musician Isaac Hayes has been in a battle with Trump over the use of the song "Hold on, I'm Coming," which Hayes co-wrote, at several events including a National Rifle Association (NRA) rally.

That battle between Trump's team and the family has reached the point of a courtroom with an emergency hearing now scheduled for Sept. 3 in Atlanta, as reported by The Hollywood Reporter.

The musician's family recently sent a copyright infringement letter to Trump's team in the multi-year battle.

Hayes' family demanded Trump stop playing the song, remove any videos that contain the song, make a public statement and pay $3 million in licensing fees, according to reports.

Along with Trump and his presidential campaign, the complaint also names Turning Point USA, the NRA and the Republican National Committee. Representatives for those parties may also have to appear in court on Sept. 3 for the initial hearing.

The hearing and subsequent rulings in the battle of Trump vs. Hayes' family could quickly change which songs are used at future political rallies.

