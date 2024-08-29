Mark Cuban Wants Someone To Explain To Him How Trump 'Would Tax A Foreign Nation'

Mark Cuban recently shared a post on X highlighting Donald Trump’s commitment to revitalizing the auto industry and bringing back jobs to Michigan through the taxation of foreign nations.

What Happened: On Thursday, Cuban posted about Trump’s commitment to bring back the car industry to Michigan. The ex-president was quoted by Cuban as having said, “We’re going to bring back jobs, we’re going to bring back factories and make Michigan very successful again. And we can do that very easily through the TAXATION OF FOREIGN NATIONS.”

Trump said this at his speech today in Michigan

""We're going to bring back the car industry," Trump said in our interview. "We're not going to let it disappear. We're going to bring back jobs, we're going to bring back factories and make Michigan very successful again. And we… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 30, 2024

Trump visited a site near a General Motors electric vehicle facility on Thursday, reported The Detroit News. There the former president warned UAW autoworkers about the short-lived nature of their recent contract wins, predicting that traditional auto companies would struggle to compete with Chinese electric car manufacturers.

Cuban expressed his concern in a separate post about the impact Trump’s tariffs would have on prices for consumers. He cited the example of Walmart and its importation of “billions and billions of goods.” The post was in response to an X user who highlighted Trump’s plan to increase tariffs on imports.

A tariff is a tax imposed on foreign-made goods, paid by the IMPORTING BUSINESS (Walmart would be an example) to its home country's government. (USA)



As an example , Walmart imports billions and billions of goods. If there is a 10 pct tariff, Walmart pays the US government… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) August 30, 2024

He asked, “If there is a 10 pct tariff, Walmart pays the US government 10pcf on those billions, and guess who they pass that cost on to ?”

Why It Matters: Trump’s proposed strategy of increasing tariffs to protect domestic industries has been a contentious topic. Former Obama administration economic adviser Betsey Stevenson criticized J.D. Vance for spreading misinformation about the effects of tariffs on consumer prices.

Goldman Sachs’ chief economist Jan Hatzius also expressed concerns about Trump’s tariff proposals, warning that they could trigger a trade war and increase inflation across the U.S.

Furthermore, Nobel laureate and economist Paul Krugman argued that Trump’s tariffs would primarily harm consumers, with 80% of Americans bearing the brunt of the policy.

