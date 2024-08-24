Mary Trump Offers Debate Strategy For Kamala Harris: Let People 'See What A Petty, Small, Insecure, Weak Man Donald Trump Really Is'

In the run-up to the highly anticipated Sept. 10 presidential debate, Mary Trump, niece of Donald Trump, has offered some strategic advice to Vice President Kamala Harris.

What Happened: Mary Trump proposed that Harris should capitalize on her prosecutorial background during the debate. Speaking with USA Today, she advised Harris to concentrate on debunking her uncle’s inaccurate assertions, rather than focusing on her policy plans.

Mary Trump, a known critic of her uncle, depicted the election as a contest between a prosecutor and a criminal, a tactic that has been a key part of Harris’ campaign from the start.

“Honestly, my advice to her would be keep doing what you’re doing. I think the setup of the prosecutor versus the criminal is right in her wheelhouse, but she has also proven not to be afraid to mock Donald because he deserves our mockery,” Mary Trump told the outlet.

Both Harris and Donald Trump have initiated their debate preparations, with Harris conducting practice debates at her alma mater, Howard University. The debate is set for Sept. 10 in Philadelphia and will be broadcast by ABC.

“I like the fact that she refers to him as ‘Donald’ because he doesn’t deserve anybody’s respect at this point, and she will not let him get away with lying repeatedly,” she added.

“I think she needs to understand that she’s going to have to do the job of fact-checking in real time and should focus more on uncovering Donald Trump’s nonsense by refuting his lies and underscoring just how dangerous his vision for America is, and not worry so much about outlining the Democratic party’s policy positions,” Mary Trump said.

“It will be the first time a lot of the American people actually see what a petty, small, insecure, weak man Donald Trump really is,” she added.

Why It Matters: This advice from Mary Trump comes at a crucial time as the debate could be a game-changer in the upcoming elections. Harris’ background as a prosecutor could be a significant advantage in countering Donald Trump’s claims.

The emphasis on fact-checking in real-time could also help in maintaining the integrity of the debate and ensuring that the focus remains on substantial issues rather than unfounded claims.

The upcoming debate is eagerly awaited as it could potentially shape the narrative for the rest of the campaign.

