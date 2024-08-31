Donald Trump Blames Kamala Harris For Trafficking Of Migrant Children

Donald Trump pointed the finger at Kamala Harris for the disappearance of thousands of migrant children who entered the U.S. illegally.

What Happened: Trump, while addressing a rally in Pennsylvania on Friday, held Harris accountable for the uncertain location of approximately 325,000 minors.

The former president alleged that many of these children are either dead, involved in sex trafficking, or are being used as slaves within the U.S. He criticized Harris’ role with the Biden administration’s border policy, asserting that she is responsible for the current state of affairs.

"Think of the number — 325,000 children are missing. Many are dead. Many are involved in sex operations. Many are working as slaves in different parts of probably this country," Trump said in Johnstown.

According to a report by the New York Post, the Department of Homeland Security’s Inspector General has disclosed that 323,000 young migrants have either missed their immigration court hearings or were released from custody but have not been contacted for subsequent proceedings.

The accusations by Trump come at a time when there is a spike in illegal border crossings into the U.S. Republicans have been arguing that the Biden administration’s policy of allowing unaccompanied migrant children to stay in the US could lead to an increase in minors entering the country illegally.

"Now she says, ‘I wasn't the border czar,' but she was. It was headlines — ‘border czar', ‘border czar' — but now she doesn't want that term. But whether she was border czar or not, she was in charge of the border. 325,000 children are missing," he added.

Trump also vowed to support fracking and drilling in Pennsylvania and criticized Harris for compromising the country’s energy independence. He assured to make America the leading energy producer globally and to reduce energy bills by half within a year.

"She's vowed repeatedly to ban fracking. Then she said, ‘I'm in favor of fracking,'" Trump said, referencing Harris' stunning flip-flop on the issue Thursday.

"The people of Pennsylvania are smart," he continued. "They will not fall for it. If you do not have fracking, you do not have a commonwealth."

"We will carry out the largest deportation operation in American history," Trump pledged, predicting that under a Harris presidency, four years from now, "over 100 million" illegal migrants will have entered the country under President Joe Biden and Harris.

Regarding the border crisis, Trump repeated his plan to secure the border and halt the influx of migrants into the country. He pledged to execute the largest deportation operation in American history and projected that under a Harris presidency, more than 100 million migrants will enter the country.

Why It Matters: The issue of missing migrant children has been a contentious topic in the U.S. The recent accusations by Trump highlight the ongoing debate over immigration policies and their impact on unaccompanied minors.

The situation underscores the need for comprehensive immigration reform and better tracking mechanisms to ensure the safety and well-being of these children.

