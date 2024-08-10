Scaramucci Accuses Donald Trump Of Racist Comments Against Kamala Harris

Former White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci has leveled accusations of racism against Donald Trump in the wake of Trump’s continued derogatory comments about Kamala Harris‘ intelligence.

What Happened: Scaramucci took issue with Trump’s remarks made at a Thursday news conference at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida. Trump, seemingly agitated by Harris’ growing popularity and her supporters’ fervor, repeatedly referred to the Vice President as “dumb.”

Scaramucci, who briefly served in the Trump administration, came to Harris’ defense, asserting, “She's an incredibly qualified person.” He further encouraged individuals to counter Trump’s offensive comments.

"If you look at her credentials and you look at who she is as a human being, it is absolutely absurd that he's calling her that. And people need to call him on that and hand check him on something like that," Scaramucci told CNBC.

Trump’s statements have sparked backlash, marking yet another episode of racially charged comments from the former president during his campaign. Following Harris’ emergence as the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, Trump made contentious remarks about her heritage at the National Association of Black Journalists convention.

Scaramucci implied that Trump’s comments could potentially estrange more Black voters. But Trump campaign spokesperson Steven Cheung defended the former president, arguing that associating intelligence with racism is itself racist.

Why It Matters: This incident underscores the ongoing tension between Trump and his critics, with Scaramucci being a prominent voice among them. It also highlights the racial undertones in political discourse, which could influence voter sentiment and impact future electoral outcomes.

The defense from Trump’s campaign suggests a continued commitment to their narrative, despite the criticism.

