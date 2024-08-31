Trump Opposes Florida's Abortion-Rights Measure Despite Previously Criticizing Current Law: 'You Need More Than Six Weeks'

Former President Donald Trump has declared his opposition to a Florida ballot measure designed to prevent future legislation that restricts abortion access.

What Happened: Trump voiced his disapproval of the measure, which would also repeal the state’s existing abortion ban.

Despite his earlier criticisms of the current law, which bans abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, Trump confirmed his decision to vote “no” in an interview with Fox News’s Bryan Llenas, reported The Hill.

Trump has previously expressed his belief that the six-week limit is inadequate. However, he also criticized the Democrats for their position on the issue, branding their support for abortion up to nine months as “radical” and “ridiculous.”

“I think six weeks, you need more time than six weeks. I've disagreed with that right from the early primaries when I heard about it, I disagreed with it,” he stated. “At the same time, the Democrats are radical because the nine months is just a ridiculous situation.”

Trump’s views on abortion have sparked controversy, with some critics expressing disappointment that he has not championed a federal minimum standard for abortion, the report noted.

Why It Matters: Trump’s opposition to the Florida measure comes after a series of public statements on abortion rights.

In April, Trump urged Arizona lawmakers to address the state’s abortion laws “as fast as possible” following a Supreme Court ruling that upheld an 1864 law making abortion a felony.

In June, he expressed concerns about the Republican Party's stance on abortion, suggesting it has negatively affected their electoral success. “I think the Republican Party has done an amazing job in certain ways, but they’ve never understood how to talk about it.”

By August, Trump had adopted a more moderate stance on abortion rights, angering anti-abortion circles and sparking outrage among advocates. His opposition to the Florida measure appears to be a continuation of his evolving stance on this contentious issue.

