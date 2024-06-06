Trump Feels Stance On Abortion 'Hurt The Republican Party:' 'They've Never Understood How To Talk About It'

Loading... Loading...

Ahead of the 2024 elections, Donald Trump has voiced concerns about the Republican Party’s stance on abortion, suggesting it has negatively affected their electoral success.

What Happened: Trump stated that the Republican Party’s approach to abortion has damaged its electoral prospects, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday.

In an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Trump remarked, “I think the Republican Party has done an amazing job in certain ways, but they've never understood how to talk about it. It's hurt the Republican Party, it's hurt some people. Exceptions is very important.”

Trump emphasized that Republicans need a more moderate stance on abortion to win elections, which contrasts with the views of evangelical Christians in the party who support strict abortion bans.

He reiterated his position that states should decide on abortion laws and stressed the importance of exceptions in cases of rape, incest, and risks to the mother’s life.

Trump’s comments come as the GOP grapples with internal divisions over abortion policy, a contentious issue that has affected their performance in recent elections.

See Also: Ex-Treasury Secretary Larry Summers Warns Trump’s Re-Election May Push Mortgage Rates Beyond 10%: ‘Never

Why It Matters: The abortion debate has been a pivotal issue in U.S. politics, especially since the Supreme Court’s decision to hear arguments on overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling. This ruling had established a constitutional right to abortion, and its potential reversal has reignited fierce debates.

In April, Trump proposed a national 15-week abortion ban, aiming to find a middle ground in the polarized abortion debate. This proposal received mixed reactions, with some seeing it as a compromise and others questioning its feasibility.

Additionally, in May, the Arizona Senate repealed the state’s historic 1864 abortion ban, highlighting the ongoing battle over reproductive rights. This repeal, supported by some Republicans, underscores the divisive nature of abortion laws in the U.S.

Read Next: Former FBI Director Says Trump ‘Begging For A Jail Term’ After Hush-Money Verdict: ‘He Needs To Spend Some Time Behind Bars’

Image via Shutterstock