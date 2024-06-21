Google, Amazon-Backed OpenAI Rival Anthropic Unveils 'Claude 3.5 Sonnet' - Its Most Powerful AI Yet

Loading... Loading...

Alphabet Inc. GOOG GOOGL search arm Google and Amazon.com Inc AMZN-backed AI startup Anthropic, a competitor of ChatGPT-parent OpenAI, has revealed its latest and most potent artificial intelligence model.

What Happened: On Thursday, Anthropic, a company founded by former OpenAI research executives, introduced its most advanced AI model, Claude 3.5 Sonnet. This model is an upgrade from the Claude 3 family of models, which was launched in March.

The new model is faster than its predecessor, Claude 3 Opus, and is the first model from Anthropic’s new Claude 3.5 family. “In an internal agentic coding evaluation, Claude 3.5 Sonnet solved 64% of problems, outperforming Claude 3 Opus which solved 38%,” the company stated.

It is available for free on the company’s website and iPhone app. Subscribers to Claude Pro and Team can access the latest model with higher rate limits. The model is also accessible through the Anthropic API, Amazon Bedrock, and Google Cloud's Vertex AI.

“To complete the Claude 3.5 model family, we'll be releasing Claude 3.5 Haiku and Claude 3.5 Opus later this year,” Anthropic revealed. The company is also exploring features such as Memory, which will allow Claude to remember a user’s preferences and interaction history as specified, improving personalization and efficiency in user experiences.

Why It Matters: In May, Anthropic introduced Claude in Europe as part of its strategy to expand its user base and increase revenue. At the time, Anthropic's CEO, Dario Amodei said, “Our cloud providers are known for very strong security,” adding, “We’re well-positioned from a data security and privacy perspective.”

Anthropic also faces significant competition from both OpenAI and Chinese AI startups. Previously, reports indicated that four Chinese AI startups, including Zhipu AI and Moonshot AI, have attained “unicorn” status and are now poised to compete with U.S. giants like OpenAI and Anthropic.

