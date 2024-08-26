Trump Ally, UK MP Nigel Farage Expresses Concern Over Telegram CEO Pavel Durov's Arrest: 'What Next...The Arrest of Elon Musk?'

Donald Trump’s Ally and United Kingdom Member Of Parliament, Nigel Farage, has voiced his apprehensions about the arrest of Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, hinting at potential implications for X owner Elon Musk.

What Happened: Farage, in a post on X, on Thursday, expressed his concern over the arrest of Durov. He described Telegram as a “secure free speech app” and questioned if the arrest of Musk could be next. He acknowledged the presence of bad actors on all platforms but emphasized the importance of free speech.

The arrest of Pavel Durov is worrying.



Telegram is a secure free speech app. It may have some bad actors, but then all platforms do.



What next… the arrest of Elon Musk? — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) August 25, 2024

His post came in the wake of Durov’s arrest in France, where he faces multiple serious charges, including complicity in facilitating illegal online transactions and unauthorized provision of cryptology services, as revealed by Paris Public Prosecutor Laure Beccuau.

Why It Matters: Farage’s post adds to the growing concern over tech regulation and censorship in Europe. Musk, the chairman of social media platform X, had previously expressed shock at Durov’s arrest, hinting at extreme regulation in the region. Musk’s X platform has also been under scrutiny for violation of the European Union's online content law.

Telegram CEO Durov faces 12 charges in France, including allegations of involvement in child pornography distribution, drug offenses, fraud, and money laundering. These charges were part of an ongoing investigation by cybercrime and anti-fraud agencies. Durov’s custody was extended due to the serious nature of the accusations.

Previously, EU Commissioner Thierry Breton accused Musk’s X of deceptive practices and non-compliance with the Digital Services Act. Musk responded by alleging the EU offered X an illegal secret deal to censor content, which Breton denied. X now faces potential fines and must address the accusations or risk penalties.

