Telegram Founder Pavel Durov Unlikely To Be Released In August, Crypto Bettors Predict

Online prediction markets are painting a grim picture for Pavel Durov, the founder of popular messaging app Telegram, as bettors assign a mere 29% chance to his potential release this August.

What Happened: This pessimistic outlook comes in the wake of Durov’s unexpected arrest at Le Bourget airport near Paris last Saturday evening.

The arrest has sent ripples through both the tech and cryptocurrency communities, with French authorities citing concerns over Telegram’s moderation practices.

Law enforcement officials allege that the platform’s lack of robust content moderation may be enabling various criminal activities, including fraud and organized crime.

Benzinga has reached out to Paris prosecutor Laure Beccuau for a comment.

Telegram responded, calling it “absurd to claim that a platform or its owner are responsible for abuse of that platform.”

The company emphasized that its moderation practices align with industry norms and that Durov frequently travels in Europe. It stated, “Telegram abides by EU laws, including the Digital Services Act – its moderation is within industry standards and constantly improving.”

The Russian embassy in France has sought clarification from French authorities and demanded consular access for Durov. The embassy noted that French officials have not cooperated on this matter so far, Coindesk reported.

Why It Matters: In response to Durov’s detention, The Open Network TON/USD, a blockchain project with ties to Telegram, has shown solidarity by adopting the “Resistance Dog” as their logo across official social channels.

This symbol, originally promoted by Durov himself, represents the ongoing struggle against censorship and the push for digital resistance.

The crypto community has rallied behind the embattled tech entrepreneur.

Ethereum ETH/USD co-founder Vitalik Buterin expressed worry about the future of software and communication freedom in Europe following Durov’s arrest.

Meanwhile, Justin Sun, the founder of Tron TRON/USD, proposed a decentralized funding initiative to support Durov’s legal defense, pledging a substantial $1 million if the community backs the cause.

As Durov awaits his court appearance, the betting odds reflect growing concern about his immediate future.

What’s Next: This developing situation raises critical questions about the balance between platform regulation and digital privacy rights, topics that are likely to be at the forefront of discussions at Benzinga’s upcoming Future of Digital Assets event on Nov. 19.

